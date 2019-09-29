Cedartown softball came through in crunch time on Saturday.
Despite having a 4-1 lead in game one of this weekend’s region tournament series, the visiting Troup County Tigers came from behind to win 6-4. The shocking upset might have thrown off another team, but it did not appear to affect Cedartown negatively.
If anything, it might’ve helped them.
In game two, the Lady Bulldog offense came alive. Cedartown run-ruled Troup County 21-6 to force a game three in the region tournament series. It was the second time this season the Lady Bulldogs scored 20 or more runs on the Lady Tigers, as they won 22-5 in LaGrange on Aug. 22.
The win in game two may not have clinched them a playoff spot, but it creates a winner-take-all situation. Game three will be played on Monday at Cedartown High School. The winner of the game takes the series, thus clinching a playoff spot for Region 5-4A. The loser of the game will see their season come to an end.
First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Cedartown on after press time Monday. Fans can listen to WGAA Radio for the broadcast at 106.1 FM and 1340 AM to catch games live. The game and others during the softball season are livestreamed on Facebook Live as well, at facebook.com/wgaaradio.