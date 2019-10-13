Cedartown softball gave it their all, but came up just short in Flowery Branch.
Last week’s long trip to Hall County was all for nought, as the Lady Bulldogs fell 7-4 to the Lady Falcons at Flowery Branch High School
Despite being the lower-ranked seed, Cedartown matched up well with Flowery Branch. The Lady Bulldogs wound up being the three-seed in Region 5-4A, whereas the Lady Falcons claimed the two-seed in Region 7-4A.
After dropping game one of the GHSA State Playoff first round series 3-1, Cedartown fought back for a 14-4 win on Tuesday. Wednesday’s return trip was not as friendly.
Flowery Branch raced out to an early lead. Though the Lady Bulldogs would make it interesting, the Lady Falcons pulled away late for the three-run victory. The win punched their ticket to the next round, where they will meet Northside (Columbus).
Cedartown’s season ends at 18-17. It is hard to see 2019 as anything less than a success. In Coach Gambrell’s first season as Head Coach, he accomplished all his goals: he had the girls competing at a high level night-in and night-out and clinched a playoff spot.