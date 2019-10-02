The girls came through when it mattered most.
Cedartown softball clinched a playoff spot by winning Monday’s region tournament game against Troup County. After splitting with the Lady Tigers in the first two games last weekend. The Lady Bulldogs lost the first game 6-4 before storming back to win the second 21-6.
It was a fight to the finish in the closer in the series with a 3-1 at Cedartown High School at the start of the week.
Scoring started out early for Cedartown in Monday’s game. The Lady Bulldogs brought across two runs in the bottom of the first and held that 2-0 lead for much of the game.
In the bottom half of the fourth, the Lady Bulldogs scored once more to increase their advantage to 3-0.
Not to be outdone, one run touched home for Troup in the following inning. Solid work for the rest of the game by the Cedartown pitching crew held the Lady Tiger offense scoreless over the final two innings.
When all was said and done, the Lady Bulldogs closed out game three to head to a playoff spot, but where is still in question.
The punched ticket to the postseason is the newest in a long-line of playoff appearances for the Lady Bulldogs. The program, according to MaxPreps, has qualified for the state playoffs for at least six seasons now.
Cedartown still must complete the region tournament this week before knowing their official seed.
The Lady Bulldogs host Chapel Hill on Thursday at Cedartown High School for their second-round tournament match-up. A win would secure the third seed, and a loss puts them in the fourth-seed spot.
Region 5-4A is projected to pair up with Region 7-4A in the state playoffs. The three-seed in Cedartown’s region would more than likely play at Flowery Branch, whereas the four-seed would play at Marist.
Thursday’s game at Cedartown High School will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Head Coach Eddie Gambrell is urging the community to show up and show out in support of the Lady Bulldogs, in what will be a crucial game in region-seeding.
For those unable to attend the game, WGAA Radio will provide audio of the game at 106.1 FM, 1340 AM, and on wgaaradio.com. They will also broadcast the game on Facebook Live, at Facebook.com/WGAARadio.