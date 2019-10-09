The Lady Bulldogs stayed alive last night in Hall County.
After a disheartening 3-1 loss in game one of the GHSA First Round Playoff Series to the Flowery Branch Lady Falcons, Cedartown came roaring back in game two for a 14-4 win. The mercy-rule victory sets up today’s winner-take-all game three.
The only run of game one for Cedartown game on an error. Thanks to a second-inning blunder by Flowery Branch, senior Katelyn Bates touched home for the Lady Bulldogs. The 1-0 lead would last until the third inning, when the Lady Falcons would battle back. They scored 3 unanswered runs through the rest of the matchup to earn the two run victory.
Cedartown had plenty of scoring opportunities late, but were unable to put any runs on the board in the tough game one loss.
Most teams would falter after a tough loss like that, but not Coach Eddie Gambrell’s Lady Bulldogs.
Cedartown’s offense exploded for nine runs in the first inning of game two. Though Flowery Branch would score some runs off pitcher Reagan Clark, it would not be enough. The Lady Bulldogs scored five runs throughout the final four innings of the run-rule shortened game.
Marycille Brumby, Kadince Oxenreider, Carlie Holland, Madison Wigley, Kiana Potts, and Rosalyn Blankenship all drove in runs in that big first frame.
Blankenship, Potts, and Kaylee Nikolopoulus had multiple hits in the game two victory as well.
Gambrell was understandably very proud of his young team.
“In game one, we had plenty of chances to win that game. We had runners in scoring position with one out and could not bring them around, while Flowery Branch scored a couple runs on defensive miscues,” said Gambrell. “I told the girls, ‘We have fought all year- you’re going to have to fight here.’ They listened to me and they did.
“At the start of the year I questioned the girls on what they want to accomplish, and the answer of all of them was, ‘We want to get past the first round.’ I have told them all year that they must believe, and they are understanding it,” said Coach Gambrell. “That is our program’s first playoff win in a number of years, so I am very proud but not satisfied. We have to come back on Wednesday and win the series.
It is now do or die time for CHS Softball.
After splitting the two game series, the teams will meet on the diamond again today at Flowery Branch High School. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Tonight’s game will be covered on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM and AM 1340 in Cedartown) as well as on their Facebook Live (Facebook.com/WGAARadio).