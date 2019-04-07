There isn’t much time left for Polk County’s soccer teams to kick their way into state playoff berths as the seasons for the boys and girls programs begin to wind down in the days to come.
Three out of four of the soccer programs locally are in fifth place spots and looking for a way into the top four, but opportunities to gain wins are running out fast.
Among those are the Cedartown boys, who at 6-8-2 and 2-4 in region 5-4A play ate coming off a non-region tie against Coosa during Spring Break last week. The 2-2 finish against the Eagles on April 2 didn’t contribute to their chances of improving their standing in the region, with LaGrange still holding onto a first place spot followed by Cartersville, Sandy Creek and Central Carroll.
Based on schedules available at press time, the team gets a break this week before the boys and girls play against Callaway on April 18.
The Lady Bulldogs sit at 1-13 on the season without a single region win after an 8-1 loss to Coosa on April 2.
Rockmart on the other hand has opportunities to gain a playoff spot in the days to come.
Both the Jackets and Lady Jackets got to take Spring Break off last week, with games ahead after press time on Monday against Gordon Central on the schedule.
The 7-8 (4-7 7-AA) Jacket boys last played on March 28 in a 2-1 loss to Dade County. Their loss in previous weeks put them on a fifth place bubble in the region as they faced the Warriors to start the week, with two more chances to improve their record in the days to come.
The 4-6-1 Lady Jackets are also in fifth after a break and a 4-0 win over the Dade County girls on March 28.
Rockmart after their Monday matches have an April 16 date with Dade again, and wrap up region and the season against Model on April 18.