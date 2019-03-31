Soccer teams in Polk County are still right on the bubble in play around the area as they continue to look toward finishing out the region and heading into the state playoffs, but it’ll be an uphill battle in the days to come for Cedartown and Rockmart’s boys and girls programs.
Here’s a quick rundown of how the teams fared last week:
Cedartown trips up against LaGrange, Sandy Creek
The Cedartown boys soccer program stood at 6-8-1 overall and 2-4 in region play as they are set to keep right at it with a non-region game ahead against Coosa on Tuesday after press time.
The boys come off a 4-1 win on Senior Night on March 22 over Troup County and then dropped a pair of region match-ups against LaGrange 2-1 and on a trip to Sandy Creek in a 6-2 finish that saw the Bulldogs try and strike back in the second half, but weren’t able to overcome a four goal half from the Patriots offense.
Coosa marks the final game on the schedule as of press time on the road before an April 5 trip to North Paulding, and then a break before the Bulldogs hit the road for a final match against Callaway on April 18.
The Lady Bulldogs meanwhile sat at 1-12 and 0-5 in region play based on information available at press time, coming off a pair of losses to Sandy Creek and LaGrange by big deficits as well.
Rockmart sees mixed results in region play
The Jacket boys sit at 7-8 overall and 4-7 in region play after losses last week to Armuchee and Dade County.
Kody Manikas and Simon Wilson each scored two goals to carry the Indians boys’ soccer team to a 7-1 Region 7-AA win against Rockmart at home last week on March 27.
Davis Yeargan scored a goal and had an assist for the Indians, Hunter Mathis added a goal, and Darrell Trejo and Ben Graves each had an assist. Goalkeeper Alex Lyle had two saves.
The Jackets later took a rough tumble against the Wolverines in a 2-1 loss at home to cap off a hard week. They’re expected to play Gordon Central back at home after Spring Break on Monday, April 8.
The boys stood in fifth place in region play at press time, and right behind the fourth place Warrior squad.
Meanwhile the Lady Jackets last week were also unable to overcome Armuchee and fell in a 2-0 match as well.
They bounced back at week’s end with a 4-0 win at home over Dade County, scoring a trio of goals in the first half and a single in the second for a shutout over the Lady Wolverines squad.
It gave them a much-needed win as they also headed into Spring Break, with their next game on the calendar on Tuesday, April 9 against the Gordon Central Lady Warriors.