The Rockmart Boys Soccer team has a busy week ahead and hopes to pick up some wins as the season continues onward.
The Jackets picked up a 2-1 win over Chattooga in recent region play in a home match ahead of their forthcoming match on Tuesday after press time on the road in a rematch against the Indians.
However the Jackets sit at 1-3 in region play after a 3-0 loss last Friday at home to Pepperell, who they play again on March 20.
The 2-4 Jackets (based on information available at press time) start off the week in Summerville, then play Model at home today to round out the week.
Rockmart continues in region play hosting Armuchee on March 19, travel to Lindale on March 20 and host Gordon Central on March 25.
Bulldogs soccer team staying in positive
territory
The Cedartown Bulldogs remain above .500 on the season as the soccer team looks to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Central on the road in region play.
The 5-4 Bulldogs boys soccer team sits at 1-1 in region play on the season after a 2-1loss to the Central Carroll Lions on March 8, which came off the heels of a 6-0 shutout win over Chapel Hill at the start of the month.
Cedartown will stay at home this week and hosts North Murray in non-region play on Tuesday after press time, and get back into the region on Friday hosting LaGrange.
The Bulldogs then have a road match on March 19 and face the Purple Hurricanes, and the following day host Woodland on March 20 before rounding out the week with Senior Night on March 22 hosting Troup County.
Lady Jackets struggle
on pitch
The Lady Jackets fell 2-1 to Chattooga in their latest Region match-up versus the Lady Indians on March 1, which put the girls at 0-3-1 overall on the year.
They’ve got Chattooga back on the schedule on the road onTuesday after press time, and Armuchee, Pepperell and Model in the days to come as region play continues.
Lady Bulldogs hanging tough in recent matches
The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs might be at 1-7, but they’ve got plenty more chances to catch up and make an impact on the season.
Their latest loss put them at 0-2 in region play after they fell to Central Carroll in a 5-0 shutout, and prior to that fell in a 10-0 rout to Chapel Hill.
But the Lady Bulldogs have opportunities to bounce back with a packed schedule ahead. Like the boys, they have a forthcoming match against North Murray, followed by LaGrange at week’s end and Cartersville and Woodland next week. They’ll also have Senior Night on March 22 at home facing Troup County.