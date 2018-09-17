When the 2019 Homecoming Queen at Cedartown High School was announced, at first she registered a look of shock on her face as the realization hit her that it wasn’t a dream.
Then it was all smiles for Grayson Smith as she was presented with tiara, cape and a standing ovation from the crowd at Cedartown Memorial Stadium last Friday night once the initial realization wore off.
All of that was just one of the highlights of a busy week for Smith and the rest of the court as they celebrated Homecoming 2018 at Cedartown High School, which included spirit days, pep rallies and of course the annual parade down Main Street on Friday afternoon before fans watched a big Bulldog win in the stands later that evening.
Smith got to enjoy two Bulldog victories as she got to see the 49-7 victory for Georgia over Middle Tennessee State over the weekend.
Smith is the daughter of Gerald and Jolie Smith, and though the future graduate of the Class of 2019 knows she wants to continue her love of the Bulldog mascot into college at the University of Georgia, isn’t sure yet of what she wants to study.
“I am thinking about dermatology,” Smith said.
She said she was thankful for being considered by her fellow students at CHS for the honor this year and hopes to serve as inspiration for others who aspire to the role.
“For me, being homecoming queen means to have character, it means being an example in Cedartown High School,” Smith said. “I want people to look at me and know that there is a story behind the crown. I want people to look at me in the queen title and say ‘I could do that too.’”
Smith, a member of the varsity cheer squad recovering from injury, added her love for her Cedartown Bulldogs.
“I want my fellow students to know how much I appreciate their trust in me to represent them as their homecoming queen, and that I love being a Bulldog,” Smith said. “I will always cherish my time at our school. I hope I can be an example for my class and other students for what it means to be a Bulldog.”
Cedartown crowned Smith to conclude halftime ceremonies last week. Katrina Harris was named queen in 2017.