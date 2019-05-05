Cedartown is sending yet another scholar athlete onward to college as Lady Bulldog Grayson Smith is headed off to Carrollton in the fall to study and cheer for the Wolves starting in 2019.
Smith made her commitment to the University of West Georgia official during a May 2 ceremony at Cedartown High School surrounded by family, friends and coaches.
Bulldogs football coach Doyle Kelley was among those to congratulate Smith as she plans to head onward to to school and a college career in the Wolves cheer team, and said he was proud of her making it onto the team.
“We’re really excited about what she’s going to be doing next year,” Kelley said.
Former Cedartown competition cheer coach Brigitte Tillery added her own congratulations to Smith, and said that in the several times she saw West Georgia’s cheer squad she knew they were a highly competitive squad, and was excited when she heard Smith was thinking of joining the Wolves after graduation.
“They are one of the top squads in the nation,” Tillery said. “I’m glad that Grayson is going there because they are a very talented team, and they are getting a talented cheerleader.”
Tillery also praised Smith for her role in several years of the Lady Bulldogs performing dominantly on the region and state levels, including a 2016 state title in Class 4A competition cheer.
Smith, who this school year was also voted as the 2018 Homecoming Queen, is the daughter of Jolee and Gerald Smith. When she starts at West Georgia this fall, she plans to major in Biology.
When interviewed after her homecoming win, Smith added that her future plans included a potential career in dermatology.