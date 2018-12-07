Give some love to furry friends this holiday season and find a place in your heart and home for a dog or cat up for adoption right now from Polk County Animal Control in this week’s edition of the Pets of the Week.
Consider this juvenile lab/shepherd mix named Sable, ID No. 40179618, who is 8 months old and weighs in around 50 pounds. Sable has an athletic build, and with it comes a playful attitude. Volunteers do report she walks well on a leash, and that she’s already been started on her series of distemper/parvo vaccines.
Those who want to bring a feline home should consider Rome, ID No. 40076182. He’s an 8-week old male tuxedo kitten volunteers report is friendly and will grow into a handsome companion. He’s also got a sweet sister, also a tuxedo, named Juliet up for adoption right now as well. Both have begun their kitten vaccines, and can be taken home separately or together.
Contact Polk County Animal Control today by calling 770-749-8908 to find out more about how to adopt these or other animals available in the shelter today, and featured regularly on their Facebook at facebook.com/polkcountygaanimalcontrol.
Adoption rates are $25 for cats, and $40 for dogs. Spay and neutering are required for all pets adopted out of Animal Control by county ordinance.