The Polk County Water Authority has a new chair in place after Jamie Simpson has made a big change in his life.
The Water Authority announced the change in a press release following their June board meeting saw Simpson tendering his resignation from his position as chair and the board.
He’ll be relocating to a new home within the city limits of Rockmart, the release stated as his reason.
“In order to serve, you must be a PCWA water customer,” the release explained.
Ken Woods was voted as his replacement, and Jennifer Hicks will replace him as Vice-Chairman.
The release stated that Simpson told the board he and his family’s move coincides with plans to be out of Polk County for a while as well.
“Simpson reported that he and his family will be downsizing their residence and plan to spend some time out of state during the construction of their new home,” the release stated.
Woods was serving as Vice Chairman, and was next in line for the chair position.
“Jamie is leaving the Authority in excellent condition with four and one-half years of successes to his credit. His contributions as Chairman, Vice Chairman and as a Board member have served the Polk community well,” PCWA General Manager Jack Damron said in the release.
A replacement member will be named at a later date to fill the spot left open by Hicks’ move up to vice chair.