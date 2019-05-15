The Polk County College and Career Academy took time out during the whirlwind final month of the school year to provide a real celebration of students academic achievements that they hope to establish as a new norm.
Both youth who plan to finish their college careers and become educators, along with those who are heading off into the workforce got to enjoy a signing day ceremony with their parents and prospective schools or employers during a May 7 event at both high school campuses.
Honors for future educators at Cedartown included Erin McCrickard, who plans to head to the University of West Georgia; Evie Blackmon, a Shorter commit; Chandler McKelvey who is heading to Kennesaw State and incoming Jacksonville State freshmen Emily Bentley and Cal Mason.
School to Work students from the PCCCA include Tucker Mobbs, who was hired on with Southern Machine and Fabrication Company, Jacob Cody with Jefferson Southern and Collin Harkins with Advance Storage Products.
The HON Company is taking three Cedartown students this year: Aemy Lopez, Monika Vasquez-Lopez and Jocelyn Medina.
In the health care field, Mackinzie Davis will be heading a career with Cedar Valley Nursing and Rehab, and Misty McCarroll is going off to work with Cedar Hill Senior Living Community.
The honors continued later in the day at Rockmart High School for five new students who plan to be educators.
Those included Shroter commits and future Hawks baseball players Jonathan Suppes and Luke Queen. Aslo planning to go into education are Lauren Carter attending Kennesaw State, Krista Fuller heading to the University of West Georgia, and Daisy Trim a future student at Columbus State.
Five seniors in Rockmart were also honored as future commits to the Universal Technical Institute and included Charles Hilliard, Rhett Fennell, Noah Sanders, Christina Fincher and Jacob Ledbetter.
The chance to spotlight students as they seek out future careers as educators or in the workforce was made in part for National Educators Week, as well as an effort by the PCCCA to ensure that those who are leaving education and heading into careers are celebrated as much as those who are taking part in college athletics or have academic scholarships to continue their studies.