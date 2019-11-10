The role of the nurse practitioner (NP) is being showcased through the week of November 10–16, 2019, as NPs like Janet Ross locally and many more across the country celebrate more than 50 years of practice during National NP Week.
In the United States, this distinguished group of health care professionals number more than 270,000 strong with an additional 28,700 new NPs completing their academic programs in 2018.
Events held in communities around the country will acquaint local citizens with the role of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, personalized health care and will highlight the value associated with patients choosing an NP for their health care needs.
Here in Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp continued his support of Nurse Practitioners by signing a proclamation into law supporting both their role in helping patients, but also for their dedication to providing high quality of care.
More than 15,000 NP’s serve in the state alone.
NP practice offers a unique combination of nursing and health care service to patients. Focusing not only on diagnosing and managing acute and chronic illness, NPs integrate health promotion, disease prevention, counseling and patient education to help patients make smarter health and lifestyle choices and to understand their complete health picture.
In a population that is aging, with baby boomers becoming seniors in growing numbers over the next ten years, having choices about health care providers will become even more important. National NP Week brings visibility to the role of the NP, helping patients make wise choices when selecting their health care provider.
The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP), the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties, represents the interests of more than 270,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. as The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner, AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NP patients and other health care consumers.