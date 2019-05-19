Good news for one local Shorter Hawk: additional help is coming from the school to help paying for all those college credits needed to graduate.
Alexis Carter of Rockmart was named a recipient of the The Alfred Shorter/Provost Scholarship at Shorter among a group of 10 to receive the award this year. The fund helps those awarded with three-quarters of the money needed for tuition, room, and board for incoming freshmen for eight semesters.
Carter, the daughter of Kevin and Jennifer Carter, attended Georgia Highlands College. There she was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She received the Rotary Club Scholarship from Polk County for academic achievement and community service.