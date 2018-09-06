It was a sight that hasn’t been seen at a local nonprofit before.
Well over 50 cars pull into a Cedartown warehouse on North Main Street early on a Saturday morning in August.
Cars filled with over 300 faculty, staff, and freshmen students from Shorter University who found Community Share Ministries as an opportunity to serve during their freshmen orientation – before classes even started.
When sitting down with Jason Slaughter, founder of Community Share Ministries, one can’t help but be compelled to be a part of his vision.
That’s exactly what happened when Community Share met with key leaders at Shorter University, as they didn’t hesitate to jump on board, finding a way to get 300 college students to serve.
It was amazing to see college students help organize the warehouse, clean the property, organize the Thrift Store, and put their energy into serving others.
Community Share Ministries has been in operation for over seven years, helping clothe, feed, and house those in need. Operating a men’s home, women’s home, two children’s homes, two thrift stores, and a warehouse, Community Share has served thousands of people in the Polk and Floyd County area, including giving out over 20,000 pounds of food a month.
Slaughter, however, is not content, as he sees many more needs throughout the local communities and wants to help more families thrive.
To do so, Community Share has just announced two new programs to raise funds, expand outreach, and provide Community Share with the ability to help more people and families.
The Compassion Givers program is for individuals and corporate sponsors, allowing a recurring monthly donation and in return, givers receive vouchers to be used in the thrift stores and warehouse. Donors are encouraged to pay-it-forward, by giving the vouchers to someone in need, or use it for their family if needs exist.
Corporate sponsorship levels of Compassion Givers receive employee vouchers and corporate days where employees can come and shop for their needs.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity for employers to give back to their employees, while also helping our ministry expand our outreach throughout the community,” Slaughter said.
The Compassion Partners program is a program designed for non-profits. Non-profits can sign up for the program and for a yearly fee, and nominal visit fee, come and shop in the warehouse. The warehouse is full of return items, many of which are brand new, from Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, Office Depot, and other retailers.
Non-profits must always watch the bottom line, and this is an opportunity for them to save thousands of dollars a year by not having to spend money on the necessities, such as cleaning supplies, art and craft supplies, food and snacks, and other items that are typically purchases at retailers at full cost.
Slaughter estimates that one visit to the warehouse will give the non-profit an immediate return on their investment.
"We never know when the next person who needs help might be a family member, a neighbor, or even us. Many of us are just one paycheck away from needing help, “ Slaughter said, and emphasized that these programs are for the entire community, not just those that we perceive as living in poverty or homeless.
To help be a part of the solution of providing abundance to our community, visit www.helpcommunityshare.com or contact Jason Slaughter at (678) 634-4395.