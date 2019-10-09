Call this one a combination of students giving back and the Sheriff's Office getting the chance to save taxpayers what would otherwise be an expensive bill.
Polk County College and Career Academy students at Cedartown High School in the welding program stepped up in recent weeks to help provide the Polk County Sheriff's Office with a new transport cage to go inside one of several truck utilized by deputies in the field.
The K-9 REMI, who is used to in search and rescue duties, will be sitting comfortably in the back of a Ford F-150 turned back over for the project by Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon.
According to a release about the project from the Sheriff's Office, the transport cages usually installed within the back of police vehicles can start at $2,500 and continue upward depending on what officers are driving.
The Sheriff's Office reached out to welding instructor Matt Hayden for help. They offered up their special thanks to him, along with students Caden Lee, Evan Holder, Alan Davis, Lilly Moore, Ashlin Ward, Greyson Cochran, Cameron Greeson, Alex Timms and Joseph Womack for their assistance.