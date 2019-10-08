Two men were arrested in Cherokee County, Alabama in connection to several vehicle break-ins that have occurred over the past week, according to a release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Sheriff's investigators made arrests on Monday in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins.
The break-ins occurred in the past week at residences on U.S. Highway 411 and County Roads 83, 148, 14, and 19.
Sheriff's Office investigators recovered some of the stolen debit cards and a few of the firearms taken from the cars when they made arrests, the release stated.
Those in custody include Tyrek A. Bellman, 18 of Piedmont, who was arrested at a residence on County Road 19 and has been charged with twelve counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and five counts of second degree theft of property.
Sabin M. Nation, 21 of Piedmont, was also arrested on Monday and is charged with second degree theft of property.
Both were transported and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Sheriff Shaver said his office wishes to remind everyone to please lock their cars at night and to remove valuables from plain sight in order to help prevent criminals who are looking to take advantage of people.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, the investigation continues into the thefts and more charges are anticipated.