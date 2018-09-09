The students, faculty and staff are celebrating one of their own at Van Wert Elementary in recent days after naming their Teacher of the Year for 2018.
Van Wert’s Rebecca Shelton won the prize. She teaches fourth grade, but also has previously been in kindergarten and second grade classrooms as well.
“She’s an awesome asset to our Van Wert family,” school officials said in a release last Friday.
Shelton, now in her 15th year as an educator, comes to the classroom each day prepared with a specialist and master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University, and bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia.
Her goal of becoming an educator began long before that, when she watched her mom work in the classroom as well.
“I used to make my sisters play school with me in our laundry room and I would recreate what I had learned in school to them,” Shelton said in last Friday’s release.
Shelton is the daughter of Kitty and Sonny York, granddaughter of Ann Keller, and sibling to Anna Parson and Mary Roberson.
With her naming as Van Wert’s Teacher of the Year, she is now eligible to be named for the system-wide Teacher of the Year award for Polk School District.