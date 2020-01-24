Although Polk County has some of the most delightful weather in the nation year-round, it is also vulnerable to a wide variety of natural disasters including severe weather.
During Severe Weather Preparedness Week coming up on February 3 through 7, Polk County's Emergency Management Agency wants local residents to learn about possible severe weather threats and how to prepare for them.
Each day during this week has a different focus on a severe weather event or natural disaster that could hit the area, and what steps need to be taken to ensure that people are safe during and in the aftermath of events.
On Monday, the focus is family preparedness and NOAA Weather Radio Day.
Residents should ask themselves “If a disaster struck, would your family know how to respond? What if your family got separated?”
If residents was unable to answer these questions with a positive response they are encouraged to sit down with their families to determine or even review if a plan is already in place on how they will communicate with each other, where they would go and what they would do in the event in a disaster or emergency situation.
In addition to sitting down with family members to prepare and plan for a disaster or emergency, people are encouraged to purchase a NOAA Weather Radio which are the most reliable way to learn about severe weather when watches and warnings are issued by the National Weather Service.
A low-cost weather radio is always a good investment to keep safe. Weather radios are available for purchase from many local businesses.
People are also encouraged to sign up for the Polk County CodeRED by going to the Polk County government website and click on the CodeRED banner. Signup links can also be found on Facebook, and if any resident has any questions about signing up for CodeRED they can contact Polk County Fire and Emergency Management Agency anytime Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM by calling (770) 748-3439.
Weather alerts are issued as needed by the National Weather Service in Peachtree City
Tuesday's focus is on thunderstorm safety. Thunderstorms are no stranger to residence in Polk County and they should not be misjudged. These storm can produce strong winds, lightning, tornadoes, hail and flash flooding.
People need to remember that when a thunderstorm strikes to tie down loose outdoor items before severe thunderstorms. All outdoor activities should be postponed for 30 minutes after each clap of thunder they hear.
The focus Wednesday is on Tornado safety. Tornadoes are some of nature’s most violent storm that can reach over 250 mph.
A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado to occur. A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been spotted on the ground, or strong rotation has been witnessed on Doppler radar.
It's important for everyone in the family to know the safest place to go during a tornado, you should take shelter immediately on the lowest flood in a sturdy building or a interior room on the lowest floor possible. Do not seek shelter under a highway overpass, in a car, or in a mobile home.
Also, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday (weather permitting) there will be a statewide tornado drill. In the event of inclement weather on Wednesday the statewide tornado drill will be moved to Friday, Feb. 8. So far, the forecast calls for chances of showers that far out but no specific stormy weather that would cause for a delay.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to practice what they would do in the event a Tornado Warning is issued. Schools in Polk County will also be conducting a tornado drill on Feb. 6.
The Thursday focus is on Lightning safety, and how to keep safe during less than ideal conditions during a thunderstorm and the need to keep property safe with lighting rods.
On Friday the focus is on Flood Safety. Nearly half of all flood-related deaths occur when people drive into floodwaters and their automobiles are swept away. Flooding deaths are the leading cause of death caused by severe weather.
It only takes 2 feet of water to sweep most vehicles off the roadway.
When you come up on a closed roadway, or a roadway that is impassible due to water over the roadway remember “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” Protect your important documents from flooding by making copies and placing them in a sealed waterproof container.
During an emergency, every resident’s first priority should be the safety of themselves, their families and their property. Once secure, there is almost always a need for Emergency Volunteers.
After a storm or other severe weather occurrence, volunteer firefighters may be needed to help with disaster recovery, removal of downed trees, and many other tasks.
Polk County Fire & Emergency Management provides annual training for volunteer firefighters - and this team supports the efforts of official personnel before, during and after the emergency.
For more information on volunteering or any other question regarding sever weather or emergency preparedness, any resident may call the Polk County Fire and Emergency Management Headquarters anytime Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 770-748-3439. The Polk County Emergency Management Agency is a department of the Polk County Board of Commissioners, and serves all of Polk County including the City of Cedartown, Rockmart, and Aragon.