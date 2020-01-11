Storms that moved through Polk County during the late afternoon and early evening hours left widespread power outages and damage.
Reports have come of trees down along roadways across the county as well as power lines, along with damage to one local business in Cedartown so far.
The only major damage thus far reported is at the Crown Inn Motel in Cedartown, which lost part of its roof due to the high winds from the storm. No injuries had yet been reported by officials across the county.
Georgia Power at one point reported more than 6,000 customers without power in the late afternoon hours following the passage of the storm system, without exact estimates on when electrical service would be restored.
Reports from officials and readers alike cited trees down on Knight Road, Cashtown Road in Aragon, Bluff Street and Elm Street in Rockmart, Cashtown Road, Highway 100, Johnson's Lake Road, Little Harmony Road and many others. Additionally, traffic lights were out in Cedartown from John Hand Drive through Queen Street on North Main Street, also knocking out power to most of the businesses in Cedartown.
