The University of West Georgia recently completed the summer semester, and with that several local students received degrees in a variety of fields.
Congratulations go out to the following West Georgia Summer Class of 2018 members:
Shayna Arrington of Cedartown received a Bachelors of Science degree in Mass Communication.
Corina Beiman of Cedartown graduated with a Bachelors of Business Administration degree in Accounting.
Tamala Cromer of Cedartown, who finished her Bachelors of Science degree in psychology.
Christopher Jenkins of Cedartown completed his studies and received a Bachelors of Science degree in Sport Management.
Rockmart’s Andrea McCrary, who received a Bachelors of Arts degree in Philosophy.
Lauren Mobley of Cedartown completed a Master’s degree in Speech Pathology.
Jason Oxenrider of Cedartown finished his studies and received a Bachelors degree in Business Administration with a focus on Accounting.
Haley Rogers of Cedartown completed her work to receive a Master’s of Education in Special Education.
Travis Spangler of Carrollton graduated with a Bachelors of Business Administration with a focus on Management Information Systems.
Dorisa Wells of Cedartown also received an Education Specialist degree in Media.