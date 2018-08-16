Education news

The University of West Georgia recently completed the summer semester, and with that several local students received degrees in a variety of fields.

Congratulations go out to the following West Georgia Summer Class of 2018 members:

Shayna Arrington of Cedartown received a Bachelors of Science degree in Mass Communication.

Corina Beiman of Cedartown graduated with a Bachelors of Business Administration degree in Accounting.

Tamala Cromer of Cedartown, who finished her Bachelors of Science degree in psychology.

Christopher Jenkins of Cedartown completed his studies and received a Bachelors of Science degree in Sport Management.

Rockmart’s Andrea McCrary, who received a Bachelors of Arts degree in Philosophy.

Lauren Mobley of Cedartown completed a Master’s degree in Speech Pathology.

Jason Oxenrider of Cedartown finished his studies and received a Bachelors degree in Business Administration with a focus on Accounting.

Haley Rogers of Cedartown completed her work to receive a Master’s of Education in Special Education.

Travis Spangler of Carrollton graduated with a Bachelors of Business Administration with a focus on Management Information Systems.

Dorisa Wells of Cedartown also received an Education Specialist degree in Media.