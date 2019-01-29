The Polk County Cloverleaf (the program for fifth and sixth grades) 4-H'ers had their annual District Project Achievement on January 26, 2019 at Georgia Highlands College, another step in along the way in learning more about how agriculture impacts Georgia on a daily basis.
The annual event gets 4-H’ers on researching a topic of interest and presenting it to an audience within 4 to 6 minutes. It also teaches 4-H'ers public speaking skills and helps them gain self-confidence.
According to the release from Polk County’s 4-H program, there were a total of 37 participants from Polk County who competed with over 600 other 4-H'ers from a 12 county area in the Northwest District.
It’s the highest level of competition for the Cloverleaf 4-H'ers.
Some of those students came back home with gold, silver and bronze around their necks.
First place finishes included Cherokee Elementary’s Ashley Parker for her Performing Arts Instrumental presentation, Rockmart Middle’s Callie Ensley for her health presentation along with Summer Gonzalez for her Food for Fitness presentation, and Mylashia Robinson of Cedartown Middle for a public speaking presentation.
Second place awards went to Julie Thomas of Rockmart Middle for her crafts presentation, and Addyson Smith of Northside Elementary for a presentation category of “international.”
In third place finishes, the list included Lui Gonzalez from Cherokee Elementary for a sports presentation, Laura Rodgriguez of Northside for an art presentation and Je’Vonte Cooper of Cedartown Middle, who did a presentation on workforce preparation.
Additional competitors this year included Cherokee’s Allie Elliott, Averie Elliott and Oliver Vicente-Ixmay; Eastside Elementary’s Trey Luke, Paigie Norton, Alex Waits and Carson Waller; Northside’s ZaMaria Arney, Emma Boatfield, Zorayda De’Leon, Jaylin Ferguson, Ava Heard, TaNeal Nixon, Alexander Salgado, Amari Sewell and Addyson Smith; Van Wert Elementary’s Piper Braden, Leila Jones, Aidan Robinson and Isaiah Young; Westside Elementary’s Malik Robinson, Addison Smith, Hunter Watters and Anna Wimby.
Young’s Grove Elementary was represented by Mikaylin Bevins, Elisabet Gonzalez and Grayton Gonzalez. Cedartown Middle also had Hannah Griffin and Daisy Hernandez participate.
“We would like to congratulate all the Polk County 4-H fifth and sixth graders who competed,” Dora Williams, coordinator for Polk County’s 4-H program, said in the 4-H release. “We would like to give a special “Thank You” to all of the parents who spent the day at Georgia Highlands with us.”
Additional thanks also went out to adult volunteers participated by judging projects or by helping with supervision and included Missy Barrett, Zoey Myrick and Samantha Parker. Teen leaders for the day were Senior 4-H’ers- Sarah Adair, Grace Prince, Nytie Govern, Nolan Ensley, Alan Rocha and Victoria Barrett.
For more information about the Polk County 4-H Program, contact the Polk County Extension Office at 770-749-2142 or e-mail coordinators at uge2233@uga.edu.