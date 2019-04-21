The Cedartown Bulldogs aren’t quite done with the season just yet, but they won’t likely be back home for play in 2019 after making the playoffs this year in a fourth seed spot.
So the Bulldogs took time out on April 17 to celebrate Dinner on the Diamond for the year after a loss to Cartersville to finish off region play ahead of one final regular season game on the schedule that was slated for April 19 against Landmark Christian.
So with good weather on tap and a meal provided for players and their families, the team took time out to celebrate the past four years they’ve had with seniors Cade Smith, Dalton Bowman, Bryson Cheatwood and Tyler Gosdin.
The four graduate with the Class of 2019 in May.