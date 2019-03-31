Quality wins saw the Cedartown tennis team take a region win over Central, and the Rockmart teams remain undefeated in region play as of last week’s reports.
Starting off this week with the Rockmart boys, they were wrapping up their regular season.
Senior night was Friday and results weren’t immediately available at press time about whether the boys and girls won, but they remained undefeated heading into the late week matches at home.
The Rockmart boys’ tennis team improved its overall record to 15-0 last week in a 5-0 sweep of Chattooga in region play, and were still undefeated after Jackson Norris won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Timothy Malone won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Bennett Vest won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
No. 1 doubles was won by Dillon Mahan and Gavin Tan, 6-3, 6-4, and Hunter England and Elijah Malone took No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-0.
The Rockmart girls’ tennis team maintained a perfect 6-0 Region 7-AA record Thursday with a 4-1 win against Chattooga on the road. The win pushes the Lady Yellow Jackets’ overall record to 14-1.
Emma Evans won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, while Mary Ella Owen won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles and Mary Ann Earwood won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
Eisley Pope and Maddie Ann Harp won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles to round out the victories for Rockmart.
The Bulldog boys tennis squad took a 3-2 win in singles and doubles play over the Lions on March 27, and the Lady Bulldogs made a big comeback win as well.
Cedartown’s girls were down 1-2 against the Lady Lions but dug in and pulled off a pair of wins as the pair of teams took on their last matches of the season.
The Bulldogs squads also celebrated senior night last week in non-region play against Pepperell with a 5-0 win for the Lady Bulldogs, and the boys took a 4-1 win.
They celebrated seniors Suzanne Ellis, Guadalupe Escutia, and Will McLendon in their final home matches.