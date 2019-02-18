Last Friday, February 15, 2019, Senate Bill 25 was signed into law by Governor Brian P. Kemp. This is the first piece of legislation to be signed by Governor Kemp.
Senator Bill Heath (R – Bremen) sponsored this legislation which addresses risky language in last session’s House Bill 978 which allowed for drivers to pass a stopped school bus on a road or highway separated by only a turn lane.
“I commend Governor Kemp, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston, my colleagues in the Senate and our counterparts in the House on their quick action on SB 25,” said Sen. Heath. “I want to thank the transportation director from one of my district’s school systems for bringing this to my attention. By passing this legislation quickly and it becoming law immediately, we have increased our children’s safety and clarified the rules for our citizens so they do not unintentionally break the law. Keeping our children as safe as possible is a top priority and I am proud of all the work that went into SB 25 becoming law.”
Senate Bill 25 reverses the language in House Bill 978, passed during the 2018 Legislative Session, and mirrors the law that has been in place since 1954.
This legislation becoming law makes it clear that the presence of only a turn lane does not allow passing a stopped school bus.
It is now law that the presence of a grass median, unpaved area or physical barrier is the only lawful condition when a vehicle can pass a stopped school bus on the other side of the road.