Since January 8, 2018, the Senate as a whole has taken up some 164 General Bills.
Last week, the Senate took up another 54 pieces of legislation, ending with the 38th legislative day of the session. We only have two days this week until we adjourn Sine Die late Thursday, March 29.
These will be marathon days when we address 80 additional General Bills and revisit other pieces of legislation as we end the 2018 session as a sprint at the end of a marathon. Once we wrap up our work under the Gold Dome, I will update you on significant pieces of legislation that received final passage. For now, I would like to highlight several pieces of legislation passed last week that might be of interest:
House Bill 732 would expand the offense of sex trafficking. This would include the definition of knowingly patronizing a person in sexual servitude. HB 732 tightens up existing law by addressing loopholes in current law. Under the legislation, an individual who is convicted of patronizing a person 16 years or older would serve between five and 20 years in prison and an individual convicted of patronizing a person younger than 16 years old or know to have a developmental disability would serve between 10 and 20 years in prison.
House Bill 852 would affect school systems with several attendance zones by allowing a student who has been enrolled in and attended a public school for more than half of an academic year and moves to another attendance zone within the same school system to continue enrollment at their initial public school for the remainder of the school year. Under HB 852, transportation between the new attendance zone and the child’s initial school would be at the expense of the parents not the school system.
House Bill 876 would prohibit local governments from restricting the use of wood as a construction material. This is under the provision that the minimum state and federal building codes and the Georgia State Fire Code must be met. I supported this legislation because I support Georgia’s forestry industry. Georgia is number one in the nation and should not be unintentionally penalized by unnecessary regulations as long as they uphold building codes and the safety of citizens who will reside in the buildings their supplies are used to construct.
House Bill 740 addresses education and youth, as well. Under HB 740, local school systems would be directed to implement and utilize a multi-tiered system of support for students between preschool and the third grade. This legislation would work to address behavioral issues for students and no student would be suspended for more than five days or expelled without his or her case first being reviewed using the multi-tiered system.
House Bill 765, also known CJ’s Law, would add a hit and run accident that results in the serious bodily harm of an individual to the list of motor vehicle crimes punishable as a felony. If convicted, an individual would be subject to imprisonment between one and five years.
House Bill 886 would update Georgia Agricultural Tax Exemption (GATE) Card legislation by doubling the minimum amount of annual sales to $5,000 in order for a farmer to be eligible to receive a sales and use tax exemption. The legislation also standardizes the certification process, the renewal dates and doubles the renewal fee in order to claim a sales and use tax exemption.
House Bill 684, also known as the Fiscal Year 2019 General Budget, is estimated at $26 billion, conservative yet still large, but shows a sign of a growing economy. HB 684 is now in a conference committee so both chambers can negotiate and comprise on differences. The language of the bill included several changes that were requested by our local school systems related to College and Career Academies and funds a Young Farmer Position for the Polk School district.
House Bill 314 addresses surprise medical billing by requiring that hospitals and physicians clearly post notices and standard charges on their respective websites. Unfortunately, medical costs can cause surprises for patients and this would help to clarify those issues. The legislation would also allow for the mediation of a bill that is greater than $1,000 for an elective medical procedure.
House Bill 904 would clarify that people who lawfully enter private land being used for recreational use would all have the same liability coverage for injuries that might be sustained on a property, if the property owner charges a fee for admission. This is true even if a landowner charges admission for only one person. This was put in place to cover those who attend an event free of charge, such as children, the elderly and veterans, but could sustain injury. By charging one person for entry, the property owner would be liable for anyone that sustains injury, whether they were the one who paid or not.
Along with addressing legislation, the Senate welcomed a very special guest last week. Lucas Andrew Warren was honored and recognized as the 2018 Gerber spokesbaby. Lucas, who has Down syndrome and resides in Dalton, Georgia is the first Gerber spokesbaby to have a developmental disability and was chosen from more than 140,000 entries in the eighth annual Gerber Baby Photo Search contest.
I take my role as your State Senator very seriously, and even though this is our last week of the 2018 Legislative Session, it is my job to represent the best interests of my constituents here at the Capitol. A list of bills that will be taken up by the Senate for the first time this week can be found at http://www.senate.ga.gov/sos/SenateCalendars/20172018/Rules-Calendar-2018-Legislative-Day-39.pdf. My lines of communication are always open, and if you ever have any input, comments, questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to get in touch.
Sen. Bill Heath serves as Chairman of the Government Oversight Committee. He represents the 31st Senate District which consists of Haralson and Polk counties and portions of Paulding County. He may be reached at 404.656.3943 or by email at billheath@billheath.net.