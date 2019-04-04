Rockmart High School's thespians showcased the terrors of greed and desire with their performance of Little Shop of Horrors.
The six-show run was made possible by Polk School District, the Rockmart High faculty and staff, the city of Rockmart, Margaret Jacobs, Ethan Gober, and the parents and guardians who continue to show support.
The musical, based on the screenplay written by Howard Ashman and music composed by Miles Goodman, tells the tale of a bloodthirsty plant that offers protagonist Seymour his greatest desires in return for more and more victims. Unless they're participating in the upcoming performances of Shrek, the March 31 matinee would serve as the seniors' final performance in the school's drama department.
“They all became involved in theater at various points in time, but they're all extremely talented and very special to all of us,” Director Stevi Reeves said of the seniors. “We're going to miss them a whole lot.”
After the performance, the department's upcoming seniors presented flowers to the five graduating members, and a special gift was prepared for Assistant Superintendent Greg Teems who provided vocals for the Audrey II plant.
Anna Snider, Thespian Troupe 1024 President, has been an active member of the theatre department since her freshman year, and Little Shop of Horrors is her 12th show. Some of Snider's other roles include Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast, Lucy van Pelt in You're A Good Man Charlie Brown, and Johanna in Sweeney Todd. Her future plans include education in Musical Theatre from Reinhardt University.
Adrian Locklear, a thespian of Troupe 1024, has contributed to the department since his freshman year. Little Shop is his 10th theatrical performance, with roles including Beadle Bamford in Sweeney Todd and Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast. After graduating, he plans to major in Clarinet Performance at Columbus State University. Locklear offered thanks to his friends, teachers, and cited David Snipes as a huge influence in nurturing his artistic talents.
Seth Redmond's career with the department spans five shows. Locals may have seen him in Beauty and the Beast, Bye Bye Birdie, and Elephant's Graveyard. After graduating, he plans to continue his career in stage and movie performance.
Daisy Trim has been involved with the theatre department for the last two years in a career that spans six shows. Locals might have seen her in Seussical, Elephant's Graveyard, and Beauty and the Beast. After high school, she plans to attend Columbus State University to pursue a degree in Theatre Education.
Canaan Smith has been in two performances with the theatre department where she served as a crew member for both Elephant's Graveyard and Little Shop. Canaan plans to attend GNTC after graduating.
The show wouldn't have been possible without the rest of the cast and crew, and many other of the night's performers will be seniors before long. The full credits includes Isaac Gober as Seymour, Anna Snider as Audrey, Ethan Gober as Mr. Mushnik, Seth Redmond as Orin Scrivello D.D.S, Daisy Trim as Crystal, Daphne Trim as Ronnette, Chloe Green as Chiffon, Andrew Lumpkin as Bernstein during the first weekend, Rob Laltrello as Bernstein during the second weekend, Kady Stonecypher as Mrs. Luce, Sierra Post as Snip Skip, and Garrett Shedd as Martin.
Jeanna Suppes, Hope Garrett, and Hannah Aiken acted as the Bums. Adrian Locklear, Abby Fennell, Sydney Streetman, Alexis Hall, Becca Sides, and Makayla Smith served as puppeteers.
Stevi Reeves once again directed the piece, Andy Cox served as Music Director, and Snider doubled as the Assistant Music Director. Alli Streetman and Branson Lewis directed the choreography, Hailee Brand served as Stage Manager, James Portwood and Canaan Smith worked as stagehands, Cloe Brown worked lights, Allei Haynes worked sound, and Rex Garner and Lacey Etheridge worked as technical assistants. Puppet design and construction was done by Claire Howard and Berry College.