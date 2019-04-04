Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Rain showers early then thundershowers overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early then thundershowers overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.