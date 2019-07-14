A back to school event is coming up this weekend in Cedartown to allow local residents — especially youth — the chance to find much needed items before its time to return to the classroom at the beginning of August.
Second Baptist Church of Cedartown is hosting their Second Chance Clothing Giveaway coming up on July 19 and 20, and will be offering up everything from new clothes to small furniture items and more during the Friday and Saturday event.
Rev. Justin Carter, the pastor of Second Baptist Church, said the goal of the forthcoming giveaway is to give people who need help with clothing needs for their children ahead of the return to the classroom, but also provide some smaller household items that are useful to those in hardships as well.
Donations are being accepted at the church this week as well through Thursday.
The Second Chance Clothing Giveaway days will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Carter said the hope is the community will provide enough donations to help those in need. They mainly focus on clothing for all ages and sizes that can be found, and additionally small household items like end tables, lamps or microwave ovens as an example.
“We’re mainly focusing on things that people might need,” Carter said.
Those interested in more information can visit sbcedartown.org or can call the church at 770-748-5252.