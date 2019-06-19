Second Baptist Church of Cedartown is hosting their Second Chance Clothing Giveaway in July, and is hoping the community will come out with donations to help others in need ahead of the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
Rev. Justin Carter, the pastor of Second Baptist Church, said the goal of the forthcoming July 19 and 20 giveaway is to give people who need help with clothing needs for their children ahead of the return to the classroom, but also provide some smaller household items that are useful to those in hardships as well.
Donations are being accepted at the church from June 15 through June 18 starting at 9 a.m.
The Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 Second Chance Clothing Giveaway days will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Carter said the hope is the community will provide enough donations to help those in need. They mainly focus on clothing for all ages and sizes that can be found, and additionally small household items like end tables, lamps or microwave ovens as an example.
"We're mainly focusing on things that people might need," Carter said.
Those interested in more information can visit sbcedartown.org or can call the church at 770-748-5252.