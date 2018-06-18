Rev. Justin Carter has accepted the position of senior pastor at the Second Baptist Church of Cedartown.
He will officially begin in the new pastorate on Sunday, July 22.
Carter previously served as senior pastor at Bellview Baptist Church in Rockmart.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of West Georgia. He is also a certified secondary education teacher, and previously taught social studies at Cedartown High School and Cedartown Middle School.
Carter is currently pursuing a Master of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
He was ordained in pastoral ministry in August 2012 while serving at Bellview as youth pastor.
Carter also served as a youth pastor at Piedmont Avenue Baptist Church in Rockmart and interim student minister at First Baptist Church of Cedartown.
He and his wife Sara share their home and love with four year old son Jac baby girl named Magnolia Dean (Maggie).
“We are excited about the new ministry opportunity God has placed on our hearts," Carter said. "Second Baptist Church is a wonderful group of Christ-followers that care deeply about the community. We believe great days are ahead, and we can’t wait to see where God leads."
Learn more about the church at 152 Evergreen Lane by visiting www.sbcedartown.org.