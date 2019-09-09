A new partnership in Cedartown has brought a new printing company to Main Street.
Craftsy House’s Merari Morales and Terry Parker are working together on a new venture open for business in the form of both local and online printing sales of Blissfulprint.com.
Mainly focused on custom t-shirts, banners and signs, they also handle a variety of other printing needs and seek to put a focus on one-on-one customer service whether in person or through their website.
Parker, who has decades of experience in the printing business, said he wanted to search out new opportunities he hadn’t tried before, and the partnership with Morales gave him a place to explore and grow.
“A lot of the big companies around here, they focus on the bulk orders,” she said. “They don’t focus on the customer and quality... that’s one of the things we’re going to offer and have been offering.”
The pair opened their doors over the summer and already have taken orders from several local businesses and organizations.
“We’re also trying to help small businesses,” Morales said. “That’s one thing we want to focus on, caring for our community and being able to help our local businesses.”
Parker added their business also offers a new avenue for those who have printing needs but need more individualized care. They’ve already gotten into several areas where they’ve contributed back to the community. Morales is a co-founder of the Mother’s Day Tea on Main fundraiser and works with children around the area providing paint parties to those with special needs. Parker too is a longtime supporter of local youth through is previous ventures.
Now the two are acting as a sponsor as well for the Boobie Bazaar 2019, a Breast Cancer Awareness Carnival taking place in the Livewire Parking Lot on Sunday, September 29.
Blissfulprint.com’s Main Street storefront in the Craftsy House building will hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony on October 5. Visit their website to learn more about the products and services they offer, and get quotes on printing.