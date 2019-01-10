Keep Polk Beautiful held their annual "Bring One In for the Chipper" event this past weekend for the day at Camp Antioch on Saturday, January 5 in an effort to ensure that Christmas trees don't just end up in the landfill unused and rotting.
Boy Scouts from Troop 21 helped unload Christmas trees which were brought in for recycling, and also helped with some other outdoor service projects for Camp Antioch during the event.
Trees donated from local residents will be chipped up and the mulch used around flower beds at Camp Antioch.
For more information on Keep Polk Beautiful area projects contact KPB director Randy Cook at 678-246-1083.
For more information on Camp Antioch's student and community ministries or how you can help support the camp, contact camp manager Janice Stewart at 770-846-7760.