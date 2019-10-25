A young member of the community made an donation to a local charitable organization that'll leave a lasting impact for helping people in dire need.
Donavan Scoggins, a freshman at Rockmart High School, recently earned his Eagle Scout ranking and constructed a “blessing box” for the Rockmart Homeless Initiative (RHI).
The box is currently placed outside the RHI Resource Center on South Marble Street in downtown Rockmart and serves as a safe, after hours drop-off and pick-up location for donation items.
“We and others can put items in the box for people experiencing homelessness to take when our RHI Resource Center is closed,” RHI Director Victoria Millhollan said.
“It’s wonderful when young people get involved in their community and make a difference,” Millhollan said. “Donavan is a blessing to RHI and our community with his big heart to help others.”
She added that the box will make a big difference to those in need, especially with the cold weather and winter season moving in.
Scoggins started his Boy Scouts journey in 5th grade, and has many memories of summer camps, community service projects, and merit badges, with a few of his favorites being horseback riding, shotgun shooting, and first aid.
His idea for the blessing box came from him wanting to do something to serve the community.
Scoggins researched various local organizations before deciding RHI was the one he wanted to serve.
He worked with his dad and grandfather to obtain all the needed materials and create the box.
“I really hope the box will serve an important purpose by being a resource for those in need,” Scoggins said.
RHI is requesting donations that can be left in the box or dropped off during their office hours of Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be open additionally on Thursdays in November and Saturdays in December.
Requested items include bottled water, juice, soda, pop-top canned food items, snacks, flashlights, tents, tarps, all clothing items, and shoes.