Cedartown is set to play host next Tuesday to 11 different schools who are coming to take part in the Associated General Contractors of Georgia (ACG Georgia) Skills Challenge for students around the region.
ACG Georgia has teamed up with contractors Brasfield & Gorrie and Duffey Southeast to host construction students for the Northwest Georgia Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge. The competition is set for the Polk County College and Career Academy's Cedartown campus from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Students will have the chance to compete in several categories that include blueprint reading, carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing, TeamWorks, and welding.
“This is a great opportunity for high school students who are interested in the general contracting and construction industries to showcase what they’ve learned through a series of skills challenges,” said Mike Dunham, CEO of AGC Georgia, said in a press release. “Beyond inspiring the competitors, we hope to educate and engage students to understand the opportunities within construction and encourage them to consider our industry as a career path.”
Along with the host Polk County College and Career Academy in Cedartown and their counterparts in Rockmart, construction students from Adairsville, Carrollton, Cass, Chattooga, the Floyd County College and Career Academy, Gordon Central, North Paulding, Pickens and Rome High Schools will be participating.
Alongside 75 competitors, hundreds of students will get the chance to observe and learn in hopes of taking part in future competitions. Volunteer judges from local industry will be grading the work and providing hands-on activities for student observers.
Its one of several events in the Skills Challenge series meant to prepare students for regional SkillsUSA competition coming in January 2020. The winners go on to compete at the state level in early March in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center.