Several schools over the past week have been releasing the names of those making lists, celebrating honors and much more as they celebrate those from Polk County working toward degrees at colleges around the region.
Graduates this year from Berry College who hail from Polk County include Hannah Aaron of Cedartown, who earned a Bachelor’s of Arts in History and Creative Writing. Bryan Holland of Cedartown earned an MBA in General Business, Savannah Moats finished up a BSN in nursing as well.
Rockmart graudates included Meghan Albritton, who finished her coursework with a BSH and BA in Environmental Science and Spanish, and Heather Wilson who also earned a double degree in Sociology and Anthropology.
Shorter University also had several graduates from Polk County complete their degrees and graduate this spring.
Cedartown graduates included Breanna Leigh Bowers, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Nancy Amy Flores with a Bachelor of Science; Terika Machelle House, who completed a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Monica Johnson, who earned a Bachelor of Science; Kristy Ann Johnston, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration; Abigail Faith Kiser, who earned a Bachelor of Science and Tonya R. Lakes, a Bachelor of Science degree holder.
Rickey Wesley Dover and Alexia Logan Kasahara both earned a Bachelor of Science degree. The two hail from Rockmart.
Also, a Taylorsville native finished their work at Shorter. Maci Jo Roberts earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Students who scored well in their studies were also honored as the academic year closed. That included Berry College, who recently announced nine students from the area who made the Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2019.
Those included KaitLyn Swann of Aragon; Persia Suarez, Margaret Gardner, Hannah Aaron, Savannah Moats and Brandon Bentley all of Cedartown; and Taylor McVey, Heather Wilson, and Ansley Felker of Rockmart.
The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
From Belmont University, Suzannah Peek, from Cedartown also qualified for the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Approximately 32 percent of Belmont’s 8,318 students qualified for the Spring 2019 Dean’s List.
A long list of students from Jacksonville State were also honored for their successful coursework on the Dean’s and President’s lists. Those included, from Aragon: Samara Brooke Groves, who made the President’s List and Jessica Jordan Baldwin, Anne-Marie Robinson and Bethanie Nicole Thomason who made the Dean’s List.
Cedartown natives Kayland Carol Hopkins, Emily Faith Pointer, Steven Anthony Cox, Ansley Nichole Wheeler, Landon Hendrix, Kelly LeAnn Clark and Kameron S White all made the President’s list. Dean’s list honorees from Cedartown also included Rebecca M Tucker, Callie McDonald and Katrina G Harris.
Rockmart also had honorees. Three made the President’s list and included Kensley M Ramirez, Kara Lyn M Clay and Brenton Malique Minor, along with two on the Dean’s list that were Carmen Elise Johnson and Megan M Sims.
President’s list honorees had to make a perfect 4.0 for consideration.