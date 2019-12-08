Parents, students, and teachers can now plan ahead thanks to the Polk County School Board approving the official 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school calendars. Detailed are teacher planning days, dates for holiday breaks, grading periods, and other important dates.
The 2020-2021 calendar, sporting 190 days overall, sees the first day of school on August 3. Aside from a break on September 7, students will have about two months to learn before fall break begins on Sept. 28 and ends on October 2. Class will officially return on Oct. 5 because of the weekend, and the first grading period will end shortly after on Oct. 9.
Thanksgiving break begins on November 23 and ends on Nov. 27, but school will officially return again on Nov. 30 following the weekend. Students will have approximately three weeks to turn in assignments and study before the second grading period ends on December 18.
Winter break is slated for Dec. 21 through January 1, and class will return the following week before another break on Jan. 18. Faculty and students are also getting a week off from February 15 through Feb. 19, and there's approximately a one month buffer before the third grading period ends later on March 17.
Spring break is scheduled for the week of April 5 through April 9 with students scheduled to return on Monday, April 12. There are no additional breaks scheduled for the rest of spring, but students have until May 28 before the final grading period ends. This school year's spring break is upcoming on April 6 through April 10 with students set to return on April 13.
The 2021-2022 calendar, also sporting 190 days, sees the first day of school on August 2. Excluding the Sept. 6 break, students will have class regularly until fall break starts on Sept. 27 and ends on Oct. 1. Students will then return on Oct. 4 with a few days to spare before the first grading period ends on Oct. 8.
Thanksgiving break will follow later on Nov. 22 through Nov. 26. Students will once again have about three weeks to turn in assignments before the end of the second grading period, and winter break will follow shortly after on Dec. 20 through Dec. 31. Students will return later in January after the weekend and a teacher planning day.
The February break also makes a return on the 2021-2022 calendar from Feb. 21 through Feb. 25. The third grading period will end a few weeks later on March 16, and class will return to normal until spring break starts on April 4 and ends on April 8. Students will return on Monday, April 11. The final grading period is set to end on May 27.
More information about the calendar, the district, or school events can be found by visiting https://www.polk.k12.ga.us/.