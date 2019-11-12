As the holiday season approaches, Polk School District has one more big celebration to take up tonight at the November Board of Education meeting.
Who will be the 20190-2020 Teacher of the Year? It comes down to a choice between the Teachers of the Year from the elementary, middle, high schools and the Polk County College and Career Academy.
Honorees include Allen Ivie from the Polk County College and Career Academy, Vickie Conway from Cedartown High School, Dawn Brown from Rockmart High School, Jennae Elder from Cedartown Middle, Aimee Purser from Rockmart Middle. From the Elementary schools this year's list includes Katie Garmon from Cherokee, Tabby Garrett from Eastside, Angie Harper from Northside, Amanda Woodham from Van Wert, Jamie Brynteson from Westside and Krushinda Brannon from Young's Grove.
The only other business the school board has planned for the night is approving the financial reports for the month of November, and a field trip request from the Cedartown High School Lady Bulldogs competition cheer squad to take part in the state finals in Columbus this weekend.
Check back for more on who wins Teacher of the Year in the coming edition of the Standard Journal.