The Polk School Board has been using monthly M.E.R.I.T awards to recognize PSD employees for the hard work they do, and the tech department's Allison Smith was honored as the newest recipient during the board's Dec. 3 combined session.
The award, standing for magnificent employees recognized for inspiration and talent, lives up to its acronym by honoring workers from various departments with praise and prizes.
Smith received a certificate from the board and a gift card from Floyd Polk Medical Center who is partnered with the program.
As always, peer comments about the honoree were collected and shared during the meeting.
“She works extremely hard, and she always has a positive attitude,” Superintendent Laurie Atkins read. “She goes above and beyond everyday to help everyone. She has moved into a new position with an upbeat and motivated attitude. She works to make sure our technology needs are met very quickly. She is also very nice and considerate – I love working with her.”
The M.E.R.I.T program has been ongoing for more than a year now, but the board plans to keep recognizing workers. Those interested in viewing past recipients or keeping up with the board's actions can visit https://www.polk.k12.ga.us/Board for more information.