Thanks to the Polk County Board of Education's approval of a slew of new field trips, local students will be doing plenty of learning outside of the classroom this school year.
Trips starting on September 6 and planned out as late as April 5 were given the OK during the group's latest work session following the Labor Day break.
Each event requires overnight stays outside of Polk, but the trips are to familiar locations and events.
Future Farmers of America members from the Polk County College and Career Academy will be traveling to Covington, Georgia, Perry, Georgia, and Indianapolis, Indiana for FFA Camp, a cattle show, and the FFA National Convention respectively over the course of the year.
Future Business Leaders of America members from various Polk schools will be traveling to the FBLA Fall Leadership Conference in Athens later in November, the Cedartown Middle School Y-Club will be attending the Junior Youth Assembly Program in Atlanta later in November, and Rockmart Middle School BETA members will be entering the BETA Competition in Savannah, later in December and the Summer BETA Trip on a Carnival Cruise later in April.
In total, nine different trips were approved.
As always, various chaperons have been prepared to assist students and staff during the outings.
“For each one of the field trips, they have to put down how many male and female chaperones are coming,” Superintendent Laurie Atkins said during the Sept. 3 work session. “It's (based on) the ratio of students, so they have plenty.”
The field trips were the group's only action item for the night, but the board did discuss other matters during their executive session. They'll be back in session on Sept. 10 for their regular September meeting.
Agenda items for the meeting include policy approval for graduation requirements, policy approval for grading systems, an FY19 budget amendment, the presenting of the monthly M.E.R.I.T Award, and other routine matters.
Following that, the board's next meeting is a combined work and regular session that will take place on October 1 due to Fall Break.