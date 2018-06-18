Spending on personnel, diesel, and drama department facilities rental fees included
The Polk County Board of Education gave their final thumbs up to the budget for the new fiscal year.
School board members voted unanimously to approve spending that required only small adjustments based on bumps needed for operating buses, making sure positions are filled and helping out the high school drama programs.
Polk School District Director of Finance Tammy McDonald reported that Cedartown and Rockmart high schools drama departments will have the funds they need to use the Cedartown Performing Arts Center and the Rockmart Arts Theater for their shows in the future, without having to cover the cost via ticket sales as they have in the past.
She said additionally some changes in personnel costs, plus a needed increase due to the cost of anticipated rises in diesel prices to operate school buses, were included in the adjusted figures presented to the board.
Administrators previously submitted a tentative budget back in the May meeting which was approved unanimously as well.
The figures aren’t much changed from what they were the previous month. Local tax revenues are still anticipated at $13 million, along with another $70,000 in other local sources. Most of the revenue coming in to pay teacher salaries and cover costs come from the state, with $49.6 million expected in and consists of nearly 80 percent of the overall revenue for FY 2019.
Overall the Polk School District expects to take in $69.4 million, and use just about every penny with a leftover general fund balance of $4.2 million.
Most of the money will be spent on instruction costs, or teacher salaries totaling up to $46.5 million. Another $4.2 million will be spent on administration costs, and $6.1 million in maintenance. An additional $2.5 million is called for to spend on transportation, much of that in fuel needed to keep the buses moving students to and from campuses.
Around $1 million each is being spent on pupil services, instruction improvement, media and business costs, with all other items set under $1 million overall.
Total expenditures add up to $65.2 million for the year.
The district was on track for the end of the 2018 fiscal year to stay within budget as well. As of April, McDonald reported that some $10.9 million was in the general fund balance, $17 million in the 2017 SPLOST account and $2.5 million in the 2018 SPLOST account. She added that expenditures were down, as well as a slight drop in revenues with more than 80 percent of the fiscal year completed.