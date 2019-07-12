Tickets are available now for an annual event to celebrate an annual scholarship given to
The 2019 Mamie R. Hammock Memorial Scholarship Fund Banquet will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Lake Christian Center's Ledbetter Hall at 1890 Rome Highway, Cedartown.
Miss Hammock taught Health Occupations at Cedartown High School from 1983 until her death in 1996.
The scholarship Fund awards two $1,000 scholarships to students graduating from Cedartown High School pursuing careers in Health Occupations and/or Education. This year, a $250 book scholarship is also being awarded.
The featured speaker is Zada Whatley Davis. She is a native or Cedartown, and is the daughter or Elbert and Lillie Whatley.
Davis is a graduate of Cedartown High School and has been married to her high school sweet heart Elder Tony Davis for 30 years. They have four wonderful adult children: Tiera, Tyne', Tia, and Tevin, and one son-in-law, Tre Smith.
They also have three precious grandchildren: Li llian, Khaliah, and Kashton.
Davis graduated from nursing school in 1988 and is currently the Area Vice President for Amedisys Home Health.
She gave her life to the Lord at age 21 under the leadership of Bishop Henderson Spivey at Glad Tidings Church of God in Christ where she has served faithfully in the following capacities: Youth president, member of the senior choir, youth choir director, Jurisdictional AIMS Missions President.
Davis is actively involved, along with her husband, in various community activities. She serves as Vice Chair of Team Lillian, an organization formed to raise funds for premature babies. She is COO of "Project His Temple Fitness," an organization started by her husband to draw awareness to getting lit and living longer.
She graduated from the CH Mason Bible Institute in 2015. She has written a children's book that she hopes will be published by January 2020.
Davis loves talking, smiling, and encouraging everyone she meets. Her favorite scripture is Psalm I 19:11 . She strives to live the life every day that God would be pleased with.
Other program participants include Dr. April Welch, Mrs. Anita Mizell, and Elder Tony Davis.
Tickets for the banquet are $20.00 each. To purchase tickets, contact Estella McDermot, April Welch, Clara Gaines, Brandon or Kyle Hammock, Patron Hoke, Robert Barton, Deborah Jones, Demetrius Crespo, Gladys Gipson or stop by Nana's Place on Gibson Street in Cedartown.
For more information call McDermot at 706-506-8924.