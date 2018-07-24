Anyone who wants to support local youth and their efforts at higher education should take notice of an upcoming benefit night to help one fund do all that and more.
The Mamie Hammock Scholarship Fund Banquet is coming up in late August to help raise money for sending local youth off to college.
It’s taking place at the Cedar Lake Christian Center in Cedartown on Aug. 25 starting at 6 p.m. Organizers have booked the gospel quartet group Chozen’s for the night’s entertainment, and has also invited Dr. Beatrice Sewell to be the guest speaker.
The upcoming dinner and program is $20 each, and tickets can be purchased from Estella McDermott for anyone interested by calling 706-506-8924 or from April Welch at 678-988-1499.
All money raised through tickets and donations will go toward the fund, and more information about the scholarship and selection process will be provided in an upcoming update.