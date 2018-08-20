Local residents are encouraged to come take part in an event this weekend meant to honor a local educator who wanted youth to follow her path into helping others, and announce winners of a scholarship given in her name.
The Mamie R. Hammock Scholarship Banquet is coming up this Saturday night at the Cedar Lake Chrisitan Life Center on Highway 27 North just outside of Cedartown, and organizers intend to honor her with a variety of fun and of course a top-notch meal.
The awards banquet honors Hammock, who was a health occupation teacher at Cedartown High School for more than 20 years. Her role in helping children grow and enter careers in medicine continues to this day with the scholarships, which are given out to a student from both Cedartown and Rockmart High Schools for $1,000 each.
April Welch, who is helping organize the event, said those scholarships are specifically designated for students who want to enter careers in either education or medicine, and hopefully one day utilize both in a career just like Hammock’s.
“It’s a good cause to raise money for the scholarship, good food and inspirational message,” Welch said.
This year’s banquet is set to include guest speaker Dr. Beatrice Sewell, a comedian, and also an opportunity to catch up with past winners of the award and see what fields they pursued once they graduated and went onto the college level and beyond.
She added that tickets are still available and are only $20 each and include a full meal. Those who want to purchase tickets before Saturday can contact Estella McDermott at 706-506-8924.