Chances of showers remain in the forecast for the weekend following some scattered storms that moved through the area during the late evening hours in Polk County, and it will be more of the same through next week according to the National Weather Service forecast. Despite that, expect sunshine and temperatures to remain in the mid to upper 80's through the next several days as well.
Today's forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.