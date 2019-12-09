Downtown Rockmart saw a flurry of snow and a visit from Santa thanks to the annual Rockmart Christmas Parade making its way through town. Citizens lined the streets as both new and classic floats passed by, and while there were dozens gathered around him, Santa made time for any and all.
Locals knew the parade had reached them once Rockmart Mayor Stephen Miller zipped by, and the various other floats followed close behind. Groups such as Boy Scout Troop 17, the bands of Rockmart and Cedartown High School, Chick-Fil-A of Rockmart, Polk County 4-H, the Rotary Club, Bojangle’s, Calvary Baptist Church, Isaac Streetman and the Rocktown Revival, and many others participated with decorations, costumes, and music.
While awards are offered to the floats deemed above and beyond, the official list of winners was not immediately revealed. The prize, typically between $500 and $150 depending on placement, is given out in two different categories including a church category and a school/club/non-profit category. Stay tuned for the results.
The lighting of the Christmas tree also naturally returned this year, and for the first time ever, the city prepared a snow machine that covered the tree, the street, and any nearby citizens. Many children could be seen playing in and around it, and Santa was surrounded on all sides by those young and old.
The parade, and events like it, help to benefit the economy of downtown Rockmart. Many of the businesses there were eager to get into the holiday spirit with later hours and holiday themed decorations, so citizens got to shop even later than usual.
Many businesses such as Now and Then, The Perch on Marble, Sherman Ross State Farm Insurance in Rockmart, Rockmart Florist, and Southern Traditions helped to sponsor the return of Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7 for pictures.
Additional parade photos, event information, and city details can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/rcac.ga/ and https://www.rockmart-ga.gov/.
Those who enjoyed the event owe special thanks to the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, the City of Rockmart, and the other entities who helped to put the parade on.