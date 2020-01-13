The 21st annual Sanctity of Life March and Memorial in downtown Cedartown will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
The event begins with a silent march commencing at the parking lot adjacent to Polk Farm Bureau on South Main Street. Participants are asked to assemble at 11:45 a.m.
Pro-life signs may be carried along the march route. At noon, in the park in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2, the formal program will be held.
Agenda items include prayers, scripture reading, report from our crisis pregnancy center and a memorial service for the unborn.
The event will be held regardless of inclement weather. All applicable rules, regulations and permits will be adhered to.
This event is conducted annually by the Polk County Christian Coalition in close proximity to the anniversary of the 1974 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion in all 50 states.
A Facebook event page has been created for breaking updates. For further information, please contact Larry Tolbert, principal organizer, at 770-748-0396.