A pair of country hit-makers are coming to the Cedartown Performing Arts Center in February for a one-night show as part of a national tour that continues into 2020.
Get tickets now before they run out for Sammy Kershaw and Aaron Tippin live on stage on Friday, Feb. 21 with a 7:30 p.m. start.
The pair are together on the Roots n Boots Electric Tour that will be making a stop through Cedartown after dates in Ohio, Louisana and many more spots across the country.
Kershaw, a native of Louisiana, began his career in the early 1990's and remains active with his latest hit "Swamp Poppin'." He was Grammy nominated for his contributions to the Hank Williams story on audiobook as well, titled "Spoken Word."
He's most famous for 1990's hits “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Love Of My Life" along with more than 25 other Top 40 singles on the country music chart.
Kershaw is joined in stage by Aaron Tippin, a 25-year veteran of country music. He's best known for his hits that launched his career like “You’ve Got To Stand For Something,” “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong With The Radio,” “My Blue Angel,” and “Workin’ Man’s PhD.” The South Carolina native grew up on a farm outside of a town called Travelers Rest held down jobs like a commercial pilot and pipe fitter before his career took off as a staff writer at Acuff-Rose in Nashville.
Tickets start at $55 and are on sale now at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2588271/roots-bootssammy-kershaw-aaron-tippin-woodsfield-cedartown-performing-arts-center-big-time.
For more information about this and other upcoming shows, visit Cedartownshows.com.