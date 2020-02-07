Shine up those boots and put on a cowboy hat for a Friday night event in Cedartown that brings country stars to the Performing Arts Center stage.
The Roots & Boots Tour is making a stop in Cedartown and tickets remain on sale now for the forthcoming event, featuring Sammy Kershaw and Aaron Tippin on Friday, Feb. 21 with the show kicking off at 7:30 p.m.
Since his debut on the music scene in the early 90’s, Kershaw has remained one of the most consistent power hitters in country music—both with a chain of major hit records and sell-out touring schedules.
Sammy Kershaw’s plan for country music is re-claiming its roots and recapturing the spirit that made it great.
"Man, for someone like me who had George Jones’ music imprinted in my DNA before birth, the last few years have been rough as a fan of country music," noted Kershaw candidly in a recent national interview. "Country music is not a formula...it’s a music with its own soul...and I’m all about saving that soul!"
Sammy Kershaw has made contributions to more than just the charts. His platinum albums were propelled into the records books by hits such as "She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful," "I Can’t Reach Her Anymore," "National Working Woman’s Holiday," "Love Of My Life," "Cadillac Style," "Don’t Go Near The Water," "Haunted Heart," and many other milestones over decades in country music.
Aaron Tippin – who marks his 30th anniversary as a recording artist this year – admits that he looks at his career longevity with a little bit of amazement. With hits like - "There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong With The Radio," "My Blue Angel," and "Workin’ Man’s PhD."
He was no stranger to country radio throughout the 90’s. His 1995 smash "That’s As Close As I’ll Get To Loving You" showcased a more dramatic side to his vocal approach.
As the new millennium dawned, Tippin returned to the top of the charts with "Where The Stars And Stripes And Eagle Fly," a song that became part of the American soundtrack during the aftermath of 9/11.
"I wanted to talk to Americans about who we are at heart, and the fact that when the going gets tough, that’s when we really stand up," he added. "We may have a lot of differences when everything is calm and fine, but when it hits the fan, I think we’re the best in the world at sticking together, and rallying around the cause. That song served that purpose very well. I wanted us to be proud as Americans, and get back on with living free!"
For a night full of patriotism and country music be sure to not miss this show. Get your tickets by calling (800) 514-3849 or online at Etix.com.
Seats start at $55.