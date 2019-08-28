A candidate is stepping forward ahead of qualifying to fill the seat being left vacated by Commissioner Jordan Hubbard at week's end.
Local banker Sam Branch announced on Facebook Tuesday that he will seek to fill the rest of the term being left open when Hubbard departs at the close of the month.
"Over the past few years while working with the Exchange Club of Cedartown and serving on the Cedartown Civic Arts Commission, I have had the opportunity to work in a city I love, with people I love," Branch said on a Facebook post on his new political candidate page on the site. "Our citizens deserve the absolute best. The individuals that work day in and day out to make our city great deserve the absolute best. Over the next few days and weeks, you will see me share more about my plans to continue moving the city in a direction we can all be proud of!"
Branch, who works for Suntrust in Cedartown as a personal banker, also works with Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home. The Cedartown native is a Class of 2009 Bulldog alum.
He'll be qualifying next week starting on Tuesday, September 3 starting at 9 a.m. and continuing through office hours until Thursday, September 5 at noon. The election to fill Hubbard's seat will take place with municipal elections on Tuesday, November 5.