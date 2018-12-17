Local businesses partner to remember Saucier, help children at Christmas
As the holidays approach, one local hair salon is once again taking time out to make sure that local youth have a happy holiday and presents to open on Christmas day.
F.H.F. Hair Design’s Hal Floyd organized his staff, friends and many more merry helpers to wrap gifts at his salon late into the evening on Friday, Dec. 15 for their annual party to provide donations to community children.
Floyd said in a written statement that the salon held the annual event this year in memory of Lisa Saucier Johnson.
“Lisa was a wonderful friend and client, she recently lost her battle to cancer. One thing she did was she always provided smiles to the children around this time of the year,” Floyd wrote in a release. “We are continuing her tradition by bringing smiles to all the local children with our wonderful partner sweet angel from our local Cedartown Waffle House Joannie Watson and her family to 45 children this year.”
That number went up a bit as of last Monday, Dec. 10 when Waffle House employees gathered with Watson to wrap up gifts themselves. She said that donations tallied up enough to provide 55 children gifts this year for Christmas. Those who donated were also entered into a raffle to win a television, Watson said.
All of it was done in the spirit of Christmas as Floyd remembers his longtime friend during the holiday season in a way that she would appreciate.
“You can imagine being the daughter of a fun spirited local celebrity Rodney Saucier. You can only imagine all the love and warmth that she had to offer, coming from a father like him,” Floyd wrote. “Here at F.H.F Hair Design we would love to say Thank You to all the clients and friends for all the love and support over these 11 years of sponsoring local Polk County children. We truly are blessed to have each and every one of you. Make sure you tell someone you love them this holiday season.”
“May your future be bright in the New Year that is upon us,” Floyd added. “We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”